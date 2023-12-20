Boomerang In Little Falls Gets A ‘Makeover’ In Time For The Holidays

Christmas came early to fans of the 'Ax Handle'. The Boomerang Bar in Little Falls got some fresh paint/siding on its exterior just in time for the holidays. You might not even recognize the place the next time you drive by or pull into the parking lot.

The Boomerang Bar posted to social media late last week showing off the BIG change!

Part of the makeover that was done to the outside of the bar was resided, going from a white and green scheme to a tan/taupe color. Also, a new red front door was added as well as removing/covering up a second door located further down the building.

It also looks like new exterior lights were put up outside the bar too.

This place looks brand new on the outside!

The new look was finished just in time for the Customer Appreciation Christmas Party that was held on Sunday at the bar.

The bar has been teasing the upcoming change since October on social media.

If you've never been to the Boomerang, you are missing out as it has a perfect 5 star rating on Tripadvisor with all the reviews stating just how fun and friendly the bar is.

You might want to call to check their hours during this two-week holiday run, as they might be open different hours than what's posted online.

The Boomerang Bar is located at 21835 Haven Rd in Little Falls.

