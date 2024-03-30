Two People Hurt In St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in St. Cloud on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 56-year-old Brenda Oman from Fort Walton Beach, Florida was going west on Highway 23 and an SUV driven by 31-year-old Dennis Williamson of St. Cloud was going south on 14th Avenue Southeast when they collided in the intersection.

Both Oman and Williamson were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

