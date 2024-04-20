Two People Hurt in Highway 10 Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the intersection of Highway 10 and 171st Avenue in Elk River, at around 6:40 a.m.

Troopers say a Kia Sol driven by 39-year-old Abigail Cisneros of Fridley was turning onto westbound Highway 10 from 171st Avenue. Meanwhile, a Volkswagon Jetta driven by 32-year-old Nicholas Isaacson of Superior, Wisconsin was westbound on Highway 10.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Both Cisneros and Isaacson were sent to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Gallery Credit: Stacker