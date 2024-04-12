North Carolina Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A North Carolina man had to be taken to the hospital after crashing his pickup in Stearns County Friday.

The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. on Highway 55 between Kimball and Watkins.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 29-year-old Randolph Gordineer of Rockingham, North Carolina left the road and struck a tree.

Gordineer was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

