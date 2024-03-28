Seven People Hurt in Wright County Crash Wednesday

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A crash in Maple Lake Wednesday afternoon injured five people.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in all, two vehicles and seven people were involved.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 55.

The patrol says an SUV driven by 38-year-old Jonah Maddox of Cold Spring was headed eastbound and a van driven by 54-year-old Margaret Keesling of Silver Lake was westbound. The vehicles collided near Maple Avenue North.

Keesling and four of her five passengers were all brought to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

10-year-old Jase Keesling was taken to Children's Hospital.

15-year-old Aubrey Houchin of Brainerd was taken to Allina Hospital.

36-year-old Jessica Lampi of Monticello went to Unity Hospital.

34-year-old Sierra Oustad of Brainerd was transported to Allina Hospital in Buffalo.

A fifth passenger, 30-year-old Steven Keesling of Monticello was not hurt.

Troopers believe Maddox had been drinking alcohol before the crash and he was not hurt. The road conditions were dry at the time.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker