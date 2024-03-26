One Person Hurt In Crash Near West Union

WEST UNION TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near West Union Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:45 a.m. a van driven by 47-year-old Charles Langeness of Randolph was going west on I-94 when it lost control and went into the ditch.

Langeness was not hurt but a passenger in his car 48-year-old Katlyn Langeness of Inver Grove Heights was hurt and taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

