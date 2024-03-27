MN State Patrol Responds to Hundreds of Crashes During Storm
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Heavy snow across much of the state had the Minnesota State Patrol busy over the last few days.
The patrol says from 12:00 a.m. Sunday to 4:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to 466 crashes. There were 28 injuries including two serious injuries or fatalities.
A total of 427 vehicles spun out including 18 jackknifed semi-trucks.
From 4:30 p.m. on Monday to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday the patrol says there were 288 crashes. 19 of those crashes involved injuries but there were zero fatalities.
The patrol also responded to 257 vehicle spin-outs and 31 jackknifed semi-trucks.
