Pennsylvania Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash

MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Pennsylvania woman was hurt in a Stearns County crash early Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 94 in Melrose Township at approximately 3:25 a.m.

Troopers say a compact car was westbound on I-94 when the driver, 19-year-old Briana Oster of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania lost control, entered the median, struck the median cables, and rolled.

Oster was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

