One Person Hurt In Car Crash Near Watkins

One Person Hurt In Car Crash Near Watkins

WJON

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash Sunday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 72-year-old Michael Sanders of Geneva, IA was going west on Highway 55 near Watkins around 2:30 a.m. when the truck left the road and went into the ditch.

Sanders was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal

Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams

Filed Under: accident, car crash, Iowa, Watkins
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON