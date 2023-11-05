One Person Hurt In Car Crash Near Watkins

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 72-year-old Michael Sanders of Geneva, IA was going west on Highway 55 near Watkins around 2:30 a.m. when the truck left the road and went into the ditch.

Sanders was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was not wearing his seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

