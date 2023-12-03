One Person Seriously Hurt In Car Crash In Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, in a car crash in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:00 p.m. a car driven by 39-year-old Bee Xiong of North St. Paul was stalled on the right side of the road on Highway 169, north of Pioneer Trail.

A pickup towing a trailer driven by 60-year-old John Niejadlik of Savage was going south on 169 when it crossed onto the right shoulder, hit the stalled car, and then crossed over the lanes of traffic and ran into the median cables on the left. The State Patrol says Savage and his passenger, 51-year-old Daniel Mafredas Jr. of Farmington were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Xiong was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Xiong's car, 54-year-old Koua Vang of North St. Paul was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker