Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Benton County

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Benton County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Ronneby Road in Maywood Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 17-year-old Morgan Gapinski, from Foley, was attempting to turn onto eastbound Highway 23 from Ronneby Road, when he collided with another vehicle heading east on the highway.

The driver of the second vehicle, 25-year-old Tina Boyle of Foreston, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gapinksi also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The state patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash.

