Sartell Launches New Online Portal for Road, Development Projects

Sartell Launches New Online Portal for Road, Development Projects

(Photo: City of Sartell)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has launched a new online portal intended to provide the community with updates on road construction and development projects.

Get our free mobile app

The site provides information for residents to stay informed and engaged on project updates, timelines, and budgets.

The site will be updated by staff on a weekly basis.

In addition, the site provides access to the current financial status of the city, including revenues, expenditures, debt and projections.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them

Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON