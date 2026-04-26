ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- An annual Central Minnesota music festival has announced its lineup for this summer. Music in the Park in Rockville has revealed nine acts for its 2026 shows.

There is a different community sponsor for each show.

The music gets started on May 31st with Julio Goldstein. Some of the other acts include MoeDell on July 12th, Yogi Unplugged on August 9th, and Harper's Chord on August 23rd. The Adam Herron Band closed out the season on September 20th.

Music in the Park is held every other Sunday from May 31st through September 20th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Lake Lions Park near Rockville and is free to attend.

Check out the full list of music acts for 2026 below.

Julio Goldstein - May 31st - Sponsored by The Miller Group at Premier Real Estate Services

Terry DuBois - June 14th - Sponsored by All State Traffic Control, Inc.

Lu's Concertina Band - June 28th - Sponsored by ROCORI Area Community Foundation and the Cold Spring Record

MoeDell - July 12th - Sponsored by the Rockville Lions

Mystery Muffin - July 26th - Sponsored by Kris Kelm and Vika Dvorak, Financial Advisors, Thrivent

Yogi Unplugged - August 9th - Sponsored by Bravo Burrito

Harper's Chord - August 23rd - Sponsored by Rockville Area Sportsman's Club and Riverpoint Capital Partners, LLC

Prairie Smoke - September 6th - Sponsored by Granite-Tops, Inc.

Adam Herron Band - September 20th - Sponsored by Snappy Lube, Inc.

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