ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Another area music festival has announced its lineup for 2025. Music in the Park has unveiled the nine acts for the run of shows this summer.

The season kicks off with Julio Goldstein on June 1st. Some of the other acts for this year include Highway 23 on June 15th, MoeDell & Company on July 13th, Michael Shynes on August 24th, and Kat Blue closes out the season on September 21st.

Muis in the Park is FREE to Attend

Music in the Park is held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., on every other Sunday, June 1st through September 27th, at Pleasant Lake Lions Park near Rockville.

