Get Ready For Music In The Park This Summer
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Another area music festival has announced its lineup for 2025. Music in the Park has unveiled the nine acts for the run of shows this summer.
Bring A Cooler, Chair, and Friends For This Fun Festival
The season kicks off with Julio Goldstein on June 1st. Some of the other acts for this year include Highway 23 on June 15th, MoeDell & Company on July 13th, Michael Shynes on August 24th, and Kat Blue closes out the season on September 21st.
Get our free mobile app
Muis in the Park is FREE to Attend
Music in the Park is held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., on every other Sunday, June 1st through September 27th, at Pleasant Lake Lions Park near Rockville.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.
Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty