Prepare for Delays Near North Junior High Starting Monday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud commuters traveling in the area of North Junior High should expect some delays for the next several weeks. Starting on Monday, 12th Street North will be closed from 25th Avenue North to 29th Avenue North due to planned construction.
The closure is expected to cause delays, and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. Detours will be posted, and the construction is expected to last until mid-June.
The Pan Park area road improvements start on May 4th as well.
Several other streets in the area will be closed starting on Monday as well due to a large road improvement project. The following roads will be closed to through traffic:
• 29th Avenue North from 10th to 12th Street North
• 28th Avenue North from 10th to 12th Street North
• 27th Avenue North from 11th to 12th Street North
• 26th Avenue North from 11th to 12th Street North
• 11th Street North from 27th to 29th Avenue North
10th Street North will remain open. No detours will be posted, and the streets are expected to remain closed through mid-October. Area residents are advised to use caution when accessing their houses and properties within the construction zones.
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