SARTELL (WJON News) -- People took advantage of the nice weather to get out and walk for a good cause over the weekend. The Pregnancy Resource Center held its 36th Annual Walk For Life on Saturday at the Sartell Community Center. The theme for this year was Let Life Shine.

Executive Director Elizabeth Siekawitch says they hoped to raise enough money to open a new Central Minnesota center:

"That's the hope is that we can raise even more funds this year for the Little Falls center as we're looking to plant a center there very soon."

Siekawitch says the goal was to raise $130,000 to go towards the new center and other programs.

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Little Falls would be the Pregnancy Resource Center's third location.

The Pregnancy Resource Center has facilities in St. Cloud and Waite Park and offers things like pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing for men and women, and education programs, all free of charge.

Siekawitch says they are getting close to being able to open up in Little Falls:

"We have an ultrasound machine for Little Falls. We have an exam table for Little Falls, and we're ready to go. We need a location there, actually, we're trying to find a location, and we've got a couple of possibilities. We just need to know which is the one we're supposed to go with."

She says the Pregnancy Resource Center is solely donor-funded for everything they do, so events like the Walk for Life are vital for them. There was a roughly two-mile walk and a special lantern lighting ceremony beforehand.

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