SARTELL (WJON News) -- People had a monster-sized good time Saturday while getting in some exercise. The 4th Annual Monster Dash took place at the Sartell Community Center from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

There was a 5K race for adults and kids and then a 1K race for younger kids as well. The race is organized every year by Rusty and Dayna Deters. Rusty says it is a fun family day and everyone always has a good time:

"Yeah, they love it! I mean, no one can complain with a thirty-degree morning, a high of fifty-five to sixty today, the weather is perfect just a beautiful fall day here in Sartell."

Many of the runners, young and old, took the theme to heart and dressed up in costumes while they ran. Over 200 people took part in the Monster Dash between the two races.

