They Did The Dash, The Monster Dash In Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Candy and exercise came together in Sartell Saturday for a fun event. The 4th annual Monster Dash brought out kids and adults alike for two different runs and some treats.
The event started with a 5K group costume run where kids of all ages could show off their Halloween wear while jogging with friends. The 5K was followed up by a children's 1K run around Lake Francis, and then trick or treating indoors.
Even Organizer Rusty Deter said they had a great turnout despite the chilly weather:
"We had a great turnout surprising with Minnesota weather you never know what you're gonna get, but we have over 200 runners for our 5K and right around 75 kids, so great turnout for the weather. Good thing is no matter what the weather's like for how cold or warm it is you can always put a Halloween costume on to dress accordingly."
Deters says kids did not have to participate in either run to take part in the trick or treating. The Monster Dash was sponsored by the Sartell Chamber of Commerce.
