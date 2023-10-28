They Did The Dash, The Monster Dash In Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Candy and exercise came together in Sartell Saturday for a fun event. The 4th annual Monster Dash brought out kids and adults alike for two different runs and some treats.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The event started with a 5K group costume run where kids of all ages could show off their Halloween wear while jogging with friends. The 5K was followed up by a children's 1K run around Lake Francis, and then trick or treating indoors.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Even Organizer Rusty Deter said they had a great turnout despite the chilly weather:

"We had a great turnout surprising with Minnesota weather you never know what you're gonna get, but we have over 200 runners for our 5K and right around 75 kids, so great turnout for the weather. Good thing is no matter what the weather's like for how cold or warm it is you can always put a Halloween costume on to dress accordingly."

Deters says kids did not have to participate in either run to take part in the trick or treating. The Monster Dash was sponsored by the Sartell Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

attachment-DSC00915 loading...

attachment-DSC00916 loading...

attachment-DSC00918 loading...

attachment-DSC00919 loading...

attachment-DSC00920 loading...

attachment-DSC00921 loading...

attachment-DSC00922 loading...

attachment-DSC00923 loading...

attachment-DSC00925 loading...

attachment-DSC00926 loading...

attachment-DSC00927 loading...

attachment-DSC00928 loading...

attachment-DSC00929 loading...

attachment-DSC00930 loading...

attachment-DSC00931 loading...

attachment-DSC00932 loading...

attachment-DSC00933 loading...

attachment-DSC00934 loading...

attachment-DSC00939 loading...

attachment-DSC00940 loading...

attachment-DSC00941 loading...

attachment-DSC00942 loading...

attachment-DSC00943 loading...

attachment-DSC00944 loading...

attachment-DSC00945 loading...

attachment-DSC00946 loading...

attachment-DSC00948 loading...

attachment-DSC00949 loading...

attachment-DSC00951 loading...

attachment-DSC00952 loading...

attachment-DSC00954 loading...

attachment-DSC00955 loading...

attachment-DSC00957 loading...

attachment-DSC00959 loading...

attachment-DSC00960 loading...

Create These Creepy Delicious Cookies For Halloween

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court