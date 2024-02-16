City of Sartell Announces Next Public Works Director
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell has selected its next Public Works Director.
The city announced Lisa Vollbrecht will be stepping into the role. She has more than 24 years of experience in public services and previously served as the Assistant Public Utilities Director for St. Cloud starting in 2007.
Vollbrecht is taking the position over from John Kothenbeutel who is retiring after 30 years with the city. The public is invited to an open house to celebrate his retirement at the Sartell Community Center in early April.
