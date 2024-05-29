Sartell Gearing Up for Summerfest 2024; Update on Developments

Sartell's annual city celebration "Sartell Summerfest" will take place June 7-8. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says the 2-day event will feature Libertyville at Sartell City Hall from 4-8 p.m. on Friday June 7. Fitzthum says the event is a kid friendly carnival sponsored by Liberty Bank Minnesota.

Saturday's events include the Granite Logistics Parade at 10 a.m. which will go back to the River Road route which is the original route for the parade. At 4 p.m. the Great River Bowl and Partners Pub Street Dance gets underway at Sartell City Hall. Fitzthum says "Summerfest is an absolute fun weekend for Sartell and the broader community".

Fitzthum also gave me an update on the developments in the city. He indicates they are seeing the largest increase in housing on the south side of town close to County Road 4 and are seeing moderate growth near the high school. Fitzthum says they are also seeing many open vacant lots in the city getting filled and developed.

River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell) River Crossing in Sartell (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

As far as commercial developments... Fitzthum states a new Autism Clinic had a ground breaking ceremony Tuesday and Inventure Properties has 26 acres of property along Highway 15 waiting to develop. Both are located in Sartell's Medical campus. Four to 5 small business openings are still available within the River Crossing development. Fitzthum says a tire shop and business offering oil changes will likely be going into that location. He says their plans are under review. He explains he and developers thought the River Crossing location would fill out this spring but due to high interest rates the push to move into those open spots has cooled.

Mayor Fitzthum also talked about the latest with the Mill district. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, it is available below.