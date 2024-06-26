Two New Businesses Coming to Sartell

Sartell's River Crossing will be close to full after 2 new businesses join the development this fall. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum indicates Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Les Schwab Tire Company will be breaking ground this fall. Fitzthum says the city was expecting a pair of quick serve restaurants to be joining the development but those have been put on hold for now. He expects those 2 open locations to be filled in 2025. River Crossing also includes Aldi's, Mister Carwash, Chipotle and Starbucks.

Fitzthum says there is no significant update on the medical campus properties. He indicates he met recently with real estate agents in the area and there is excitement about the potential for medical properties in the Sartell medical campus along Highway 15 and County Road 120.

Sartell currently doesn't have any flooding and Fitzthum indicated they do have some saturated areas in the community which includes the Wilds neighborhood. He says water levels on the Mississippi River in Sartell don't appear to be a major concern at this time and he isn't aware of concerns in regards to the dam. Fitzthum indicates they do have some trees still down from the most recent storms.

Sartell has sworn in 2 new police officers. The two are Emma Brown, recent graduate from St. Cloud State, and Brad Kadlec, who comes to Sartell from Benton County. Kadlec has 20 years of law enforcement experience. Sartell is also recognizing Todd Akerman, who is a volunteer officer. Fitzthum says Akerman has put in over 8,000 hours of volunteer time over 20 years.

