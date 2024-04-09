Sartell Receives $450K Grant For Mill District From Benton County

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Benton County has awarded the City of Sartell a $450,000 grant for the Mill District. The money is being allocated to Sartell from the Benton County American Rescue Plan and State and Local Fiscal Recovery (ARPA) funds.

The grant will be used mainly for the design and construction of sewer utility extensions for the Mill District. $67,500 will be used on the design phase and the remainder for construction expenses. The utility extensions will be placed beneath the future reconstructed pedestrian trail.

Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says combining the utility extensions with the reconstruction of the trail allows for seamless integration of utility infrastructure with public amenities. The city expects the design of the utility extensions to start this spring and construction in late summer or fall.

