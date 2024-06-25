Sartell Council Approves Mill District Study
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Mill District redevelopment took another step forward on Monday.
The Sartell City Council heard an update on the redevelopment concept plan for the former Verso Paper Mill site by AME Consultants and approved the study with over 28 recommendations based on feedback from pop-up meetings, review by the park commission, and a public survey that have taken place since January.
One change to the plan was for phase 2 to include a significant user such as a larger employer, convention center, or sports facility. The council also supported the search for a potential project manager to lead the mill district redevelopment going forward and to have Anita Archambeau with AME Consultants make recommendations for the manager, whether a person or an organization.
