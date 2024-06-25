Sartell Council Approves Mill District Study

Sartell Council Approves Mill District Study

The former Verso Paper Mill during deconstruction. (Jan. 2015)
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Mill District redevelopment took another step forward on Monday.

The Sartell City Council heard an update on the redevelopment concept plan for the former Verso Paper Mill site by AME Consultants and approved the study with over 28 recommendations based on feedback from pop-up meetings, review by the park commission, and a public survey that have taken place since January.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

One change to the plan was for phase 2 to include a significant user such as a larger employer, convention center, or sports facility. The council also supported the search for a potential project manager to lead the mill district redevelopment going forward and to have Anita Archambeau with AME Consultants make recommendations for the manager, whether a person or an organization.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan

Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Alex Wayne via Facebook

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie

 

Luxemburg, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Mill District, Sartell Mill District, verso paper mill
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON