Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell continues to grow and focus on three key areas. That was the message at the annual State of the City Address held Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says the city remains committed to its focus points of keeping the city safe, consistency of the tax rate, and intentional development.

Get our free mobile app

Fitzthum says keeping the tax rate flat gives Sartell an edge over other communities:

"As we plan for the future our expectation is that our tax rate will not adjust. We believe that is an advantage for us not only allows our residents to budget and plan accordingly but also our businesses and should be an attractant for those looking to relocate."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

He says the city passed the 20,000 mark in population recently and having a fully staffed law enforcement and fire department speaks about the city's commitment to keeping everyone safe:

"To have it fully staffed is really a testament to our investment, not only a beautiful building, 13 million dollar new public safety facility, but we've got new trucks, new equipment coming in, our crew truly has the latest technology in fire suppression and that is what helps drive us to fully staffed."

The mayor pointed out the announcement of Niron Magnetics coming to the city and the addition of 31 new residential homes as a development highlight. A team from Niron was also on hand to present more information about their company. Niron's Vice President of Government Affairs Mark Schramek says that Sartell's emphasis on development is what made the city stand out:

"What really excited us about Sartell was the investment that the community has made in new housing development, infrastructure, and child care development, and then also the school systems. We see a great partnership between the schools and industry where we can basically leverage that to help build the next generation of our future employees."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Fitzthum says Niron wants to grow with the city of Sartell:

"Phase 1 is 175 jobs, they really want to create a campus feel here in the city of Sartell which generates upwards of 700 jobs. These are high-end jobs, these are scientists, these are engineers that we're excited to bring not only to the city of Sartell but to the region."

Fitzthum closed by highlighting the city's private and public partnerships such as childcare grants, the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub, and now Niron Magnetics.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sartell Superintendent Michael Rivard gave an update on the schools and spoke about how their students continue to excel and remain heavily involved in arts and activities. The chamber of commerce also presented speaking about board openings and upcoming events like the Monster Dash on October 26th.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us