Mill Site Improvement In Sartell Suffers Minor Setback
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Mill Site improvement project in Sartell suffered a minor setback on Monday. At Monday night's city council meeting the council voted to reject the bid for the utility work at the site.
Bids were opened on September 17th and RL Larson Excavating, Inc. of St. Cloud was the low bidder at $2.025,575.19.. The bid was about $500,000 higher than the engineer's estimate of $1,515,397.50. When the city reviewed the bid it was determined that costs for concrete removal, clean-up, and earthwork were the factors contributing to the higher bid.
Staff recommended rejecting the bid so the city can revise the scope of the project over the next month and then open it back up for rebidding in November. The city anticipates awarding the contract before the end of the year and will also continue to pursue and apply for additional grants to help cover the redevelopment costs.
