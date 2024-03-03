Mill District Officially Has Realtor

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Mill District in Sartell officially has a realtor. Last week the Sartell City Council approved ReMax Results/Results Commercial to be the realtor for the Champion Plat properties along 4th Avenue South.

The former Verso Paper Mill site was recently renamed the Mill District and is nearly 100 acres of available property that will be listed for sale in the coming months.

The city purchased the site in 2023 and it is currently zoned light industrial. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact City Hall for contact information for ReMax.

