Sartell Aims To Hire Project Manager For Mill District
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Mill District will be getting a project manager. The city council approved the hiring of an owner's representative or project manager (PM) for Phase Two of the redevelopment project.
The PM will advocate for the city, manage developer procurement, and ensure the Mill District aligns with the city's vision and community needs. The selected person or firm will also be responsible for critical tasks, marketing, and stakeholder communication. The city plans to post the Request For Proposal (RFP) for the PM on Wednesday.
Proposals must be submitted by September 25th at which time Anita Archambeau of AME will select three candidates who will then make presentations to the council. The council hopes to be able to make a final decision and hire a project manager by November 12th.
