Linden Hill Follows Yellow Brick Road To A New Discovery
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A historic museum in Little Falls has made a new discovery for one of its current exhibits. Linden Hill Estates has been displaying its Wizard of Oz memorabilia all summer and recently discovered some lost items.
Volunteers found the artifacts hidden behind some shelving in the museum's storage area. Linden Hill Preservation Committee Chair Pat Sharon says the museum volunteers often get to play detective:
"And that's kind of what this generation of volunteers is doing is finding things, doing the research, putting what we find together, the pieces that we have now, labeling it, putting it in the computer and so in years to come when we pass this off to the next generation or whoever they won't have to do all the behind the scenes work that we've done."
Executive Director Julia Mueller says they couldn't make the discoveries without all their volunteers:
"They're the masterminds behind all of the museum work and the curation work of our exhibits and the care of our artifacts as a whole. The houses were left completely full, attics included, so it's all original belongings to the families that lived here."
Mueller says they have over 8 attics of belongings the volunteers are going through on a daily basis and they are always finding exciting new items. Sharon says most of the new Wizard of Oz items are out on display already, and they are always discovering new things for their different exhibits.
Some of the items they found include a hundred-year-old board game, some lobby cards, and framed magazine pictures. The Linden Hill Estates are open for tours Thursday - Saturday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
