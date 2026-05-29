Lutgen Companies -- the second-generation family-owned construction company that's just consolidated its resources in a new facility in St. Augusta -- holds a celebration for its customers, past and present, this weekend.

A grand opening and birthday party is planned for tomorrow, Saturday, May 30th.

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Lutgen Companies -- one of the oldest contracting companies in the state.

John Lutgen founded the contracting company in 1983.

43 years later, John's son Sean now runs the company that's celebrating its new facility at 6642 237th Street in St. Augusta.

"We are really close to Interstate 94," says Lutgen Companies Marketing Manager Ty Petersen.

Consolidating locations and resources

Petersen says prior to the expansion, different parts of the company were located in several locations and buildings. "We were scattered before." This brings everything together. It's a dream we've always had."

The new 15,000 square foot facility brings together offices, warehouse space, prep work, wash bay, paint bays, training rooms -- basically, the whole company -- under one roof.

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Moving into the future of contracting in Minnesota.

Petersen says over the years, the company's completed some 10,000 contracting jobs, for the most part in and around the St. Cloud area.

Today, the company has expanded its footprint, using its workforce of 40-to-50 installers and foremen on projects everywhere from Willmar to Princeton and Little Falls to Maple Grove.

And many of those 10,000 contracting jobs are for repeat customers.

"We want to be the kind of contractor customers will use again," says Petersen.

IF YOU GO :

The Grand Opening and 43rd Anniversary Party is from 11 to 3, Saturday, May 30th at the company's new facility in St Augusta.

You can get more information from the company's Facebook event invitation.

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