CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Clearwater.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Wright County. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

A pickup driver, 24-year-old Evin Barrera-Luna of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Jeep, 35-year-old Brandon Kellen of Sauk Rapids, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.