ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud shop specializing in gourmet foods and other unique items has decided to close. The Grande Depot has announced that its last day of operation will be Friday.

The owners say in their social media post that after much thought and consideration, they have made the difficult decision to close the business, and the property has been put up for sale. Chief Financial Officer Jodie Friebe says the owner has been living in Wyoming for a while and it was time to sell:

"I would say just primarily time to, you know, retail is rough right now, as most people realize. That store is a want-not-need store, so it's not like we're Wal-Mart or anything like that."

The Grande Depot opened in 2008 along Highway 23 after two years of restoration work utilizing the roof of the original 1912 Soo Line train station. The Grande Depot offered a wide variety of gourmet foods, culinary gadgets, home decor, fine wines, and spirits.

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.

Come with us as we visit Darwin, Minnesota in pictures Twine Ball Museum and More