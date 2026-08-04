ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two suspects are in custody after an assault Monday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a call of an assault at about 1:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 17-year-old St. Cloud teenager had a handgun pulled on him in a threatening manner. Police say the victim and the suspects were acquaintances, and the suspects were in a vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities say they later located the vehicle in the area and arrested the suspects without incident. A 17-year-old male of St. Cloud and 20-year-old Quinton McNeal of St. Cloud were both taken into custody. The 17-year-old suspect is being held in a secure detention facility, and McNeal is being held in Sherburne County Jail pending formal charges.

Officers also recovered a handgun from the suspect's vehicle. The 17-year-old victim did not suffer any injuries, and the incident is still under investigation.

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