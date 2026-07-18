ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police have arrested one of two suspects involved in the assault of a Sauk Rapids woman. The St. Cloud Police Department says they arrested 21-year-old Arianna White of St. Cloud at her residence at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

On July 11th, officers responded to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South at around 3:20 a.m. They arrived to find a 23-year-old Sauk Rapids woman had been assaulted by two women in the parking lot of a business in the area.

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Police say the assailants and the victim are acquaintances and the assault was not a random incident. The victim suffered substantial but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital for her injuries.

White is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges and the investigation is ongoing.

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