UNDATED (WJON News) -- A warming trend will continue into the weekend, when hot and humid conditions will return in full force.

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National Weather Service National Weather Service

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest.

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for several counties just to the south of the St. Cloud Metro Area Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

St. Cloud has officially had eight days in the 90s so far this year. We average just over 11 days in the 90s each year.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for severe storms across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin late Sunday afternoon/evening. Given the warmer and humid conditions, a few storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

St. Cloud has officially had 2.14 inches of rain so far in June, which is 0.58 of an inch below normal. For the summer months of June and July combined, we've had 5.71 inches of rain, which is 0.71 of an inch below normal.

The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 87 percent of Minnesota abnormally dry, 48 percent is in a moderate drought, and 17 percent is in a severe drought.