ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox raised a record amount of money during its annual Military Appreciation Night.

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St. Cloud Financial Credit teamed up with the St. Cloud Rox and Advantage 1 Insurance for Rox Military Appreciation Night on Saturday in St. Cloud, an annual night that raises funds through a jersey auction in support of local veterans and their families.

Throughout July and again on Military Appreciation Night, Rox players and coaches wore special USA-themed jerseys that were auctioned off before the game and during the game against the Badlands Big Sticks.

This year, all net proceeds from the jersey auction went towards benefiting local veterans through two nonprofits: TriUnity Foundation and Freedom Flight. Proceeds raised will be split 50/50 between both organizations.

By the end of the night, a record total of $11,170 was raised in support of local veterans and their families.