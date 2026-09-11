ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club is getting some big-time recognition again. At this year's DMM District Convention, which includes members from the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Manitoba, it was announced that the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club was the runner-up for the International Club of the Year Award for 2024-2025.

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Current President Wanita Parker accepted the award for the club.

Back in 2020-2021, the club was selected as the International Optimist Club of the Year.

There are 3,000 clubs globally, with 80,000 members, spanning 20 countries. The Optimist mission is to promote optimism in our youth, our communities, and in ourselves. The club has donated over $3.7 million to youth activities in Central Minnesota since its inception in the mid-1980s. The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. at Deerwood Bank at 131 6th Avenue South in Waite Park. Guests are invited to attend.