RICE (WJON News) -- The question over the construction of data centers and how to deal with them is hitting another area city. The City of Rice will vote on enacting an interim ordinance and authorizing a study for data centers at Monday night's city council meeting.

The interim ordinance would prohibit the establishment, construction, or expansion of data centers within the city for one year. The city says the moratorium is to protect the planning process and health, safety, and welfare of the City's residents.

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In addition to the moratorium, the city would authorize the Planning Commission to conduct a study of data centers as a land use and how they have impacted other communities and the regulations those cities have adopted to address them.

The ordinance could expire prior to one year upon amending the zoning ordinance regarding data centers or the adoption of a resolution expressly ending the moratorium by the city council.

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