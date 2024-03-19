Rice Approves Agreement With Benton County For New Well Funds

RICE (WJON News) -- The City of Rice approved an agreement with Benton County that will help the city drill a new well. At Monday night's council meeting, the city approved an agreement with the county for a $300,000 grant.

Benton County has funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that it will allocate to Rice for it to use in drilling the new well. The city needs a new well to increase capacity and work on the well should start this year and be completed by 2026.

The council also approved a large gathering permit for the Rice Women of Today to hold a Farmer's Market from June through September, and for the Rice Elementary PTA to hold a fifth-grade graduation parade on May 30th.

