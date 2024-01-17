Benton County Takes Next Step in Extending County Road 29

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County Commissioners have given the go-ahead to hire an engineering firm to design the extension of County Road 29.

Benton County Administrator Monty Headley says the extension has been discussed for years as a direct route to the St. Cloud Airport from Sartell and Sauk Rapids.

Headley says they already own the right of way and are requesting a $5-million federal appropriation to build the two miles of roadway. A roundabout will be built at the intersection of County Road 29 and Mayhew Lake Road and the extension will gradually curve to the southeast, cross over Golden Spike Road, and connect with County Road 58/80.

The extension would also double as part of a beltline around the St. Cloud metro area being spearheaded by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization.

The county is entering into a contract with WSB Engineering for design and survey work. Headley says they have the money set aside to cover the contract which is approximately $520,000.

The $5-million federal earmark is being held up in Washington as part of ongoing federal budget discussions, and there's no indication on when the county will learn whether it stays in the bill.

Weirdest Celebrity Conspiracy Theories From immortal stars to secret twins and fake baby bumps, these celebrity conspiracy theories are literally too weird to be true. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll