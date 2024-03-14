Benton County Awarded Federal Funds for County Road 29 Extension

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A federal appropriation will help Benton County fund the project to extend County Road 29.

The county has announced it's receiving $5-million to build the two miles of roadway out to Golden Spike Road. It will require a $2-million local match. The new road will gradually curve to the southeast, cross over Golden Spike Road, and then connect with County Road 80.

The extension will also double as part of a future beltline around the St. Cloud metro area being spearheaded by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization.

County officials say the extension will create a new route to the St. Cloud Regional Airport and will allow for new development in the area.

The project is currently in the design phase and construction could start in 2026.

A future project will be to improve County Road 80 from Golden Spike Road to Highway 23. County Administrator Monty Headley says the project is not currently in their road program so they will need to figure out a funding mechanism for it.

In a separate project, the county will build a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 29 and Mayhew Lake Road. That project is also receiving some federal dollars and Headley says it's likely to be completed in 2025.

