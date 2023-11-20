Mailboxes Blown Up in Benton County, Authorities Investigating

GILLMAN (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding suspects involved in another round of mailbox vandalism in central Minnesota.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says multiple mailboxes were vandalized in Alberta and Graham townships with what appear to be explosives on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the tampering is asked to contact the sheriff's office using the non-emergency number (320) 968-7201 and reference case number 23013929.

