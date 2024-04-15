UPDATE: Two Women In Fatal Foley Crash Identified

MAYWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The two women who died in a UTV crash over the weekend have been identified. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the driver of the UTV as 44-year-old Jamie Jendro of Princeton and the passenger as 34-year-old Lindsay Karsky of Oak Park.

Get our free mobile app

At about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call about a crash between a pickup and UTV near Foley. Officers arrived on the scene to find a pickup in the ditch and a UTV nearby fully engulfed in flames. The Sheriff's Office says witnesses had already pulled the two women from the UTV and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Todd Henke of Foley suffered minor injuries from the crash and from trying to help the UTV victims. Based on witness reports the Sheriff's Office discovered Henke was going north on Ronneby Road while the UTV was going down the middle of the road at high speeds and estimate the crash happened near the centerline. The Sheriff's Office says the crash investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures