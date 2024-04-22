Benton County Man Dies in Outbuilding Fire Sunday

WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Benton County man is dead after a fire in rural Sauk Rapids on Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call at around 1:45 p.m. about a residential fire in the 400 block of 75th Street Northeast in Watab Township. The caller reported finding a burning outbuilding and a man on fire.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller tried to save the man but was unsuccessful in putting out the fire and called 911.

The Sauk Rapids Fire Department was called in to extinguish the outbuilding fire and uncontrolled fires engulfing two outdoor wood-burning stoves.

Sheriff's deputies tried to provide first-aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

