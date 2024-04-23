Authorities Release Name of Sauk Rapids Fire Victim
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of the man killed by fire on Sunday.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the victim is 76-year-old John Schram of Sauk Rapids. Schram died after a fire broke out in an outbuilding and two outdoor wood stoves.
Schram then caught fire and a bystander was unable to extinguish the flames.
The fire broke out at about 1:45 p.m. in the 400 block of 75th Street Northeast in Watab Township.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into the cause of the fire and circumstances that led to Schram's death is ongoing.
