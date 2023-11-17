Benton County Sheriff Looking for Whoever is Dumping Tires

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding whoever has been illegally dumping tires near St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids.

On October 20th, authorities were alerted to about two dozen tires that were dumped in road ditches along Town Hall Road Northeast just north of the intersection with Golden Spike Road.

On Wednesday, November 15th, another 25 tires were found dumped along 14th Avenue Northeast near the intersection with Mayhew Lake Road.

A citizen alerted the sheriff's office about a suspicious vehicle in that area back on November 8th. The vehicle is described as a silver Chevy Silverado pickup that was loaded with tires. It's believed to be a 2003 to 2007 model year with a yellow sticker in the rear window. It is an extended cab with a short box.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office or Tri-County Crimestoppers.

