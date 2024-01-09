Winter Parking Restrictions Return to the St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With freshly fallen snow, here's a reminder that winter parking rules are in effect.

Starting Wednesday, St. Cloud’s winter parking restrictions go into effect. It also marks the start of winter parking restrictions for the surrounding cities.

Much of St. Cloud is covered by odd-even parking restrictions. That means between 1:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. on odd-numbered days, you must park on the even side of the street. On even-numbered days, you must park on the odd side of the street again…between 1:00-7:00. So, if you park your car before midnight, leave it on the odd side during odd days and on the even side during even days. That way when 1:00 a.m. arrives you are correctly parked.

Remember, the sides of the street are determined by whether the house numbers are odd or even.

Signs regulate parking in the St. Cloud State University area, and outlying parts of St. Cloud have no overnight parking on city streets.

During a snow emergency, illegally parked cars in St. Cloud will be towed without warning.

Here are some winter parking rules for the surrounding communities…In Waite Park, St. Joseph, and Sauk Rapids there is no parking from 2:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. In the city of Sauk Rapids, a snow emergency declaration also means illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or impounded.

In Sartell and St. Augusta, you can’t park from 1:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. on any city street.

All winter parking regulations will be in effect until the end of March.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz