St. Cloud Approves Resolutions for Avivo Homeless Shelter
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy public hearing, the St. Cloud City Council approved two resolutions that paves the way for a new homeless shelter in St. Cloud.
Despite numerous business owners opposing the location, the council approved the lease resolution 5-2 and the housing fund allocation resolution 6-1.
The first resolution allows the city to enter into a long-term lease agreement on city-owned property for Avivo to build a 56-unit temporary shelter facility. The one-acre section of land is on the northeast corner of the property at 3100 1st Street South.
The lease agreement is for the market rate of $39,200 a year over 20 years and with a 10-year extension option.
The second resolution authorizes the use of Statewide Affordable Housing funds. The state program was established during the 2023 legislative session to provide pass-through dollars for distribution by large cities and counties to affordable housing projects. The resolution awards $750,000 for Avivo Village through the city of St. Cloud.
The council previously awarded the project $232,000 from the Federal Community Development Block Grant program.
The estimated cost to build the facility is $9,000,000 with $7,650,000 coming from the state of Minnesota.
