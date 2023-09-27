Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud Reopens to Traffic

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A lengthy construction project this summer has wrapped up and the road has opened.

Cooper Avenue South was a full reconstruction between University Drive and 22nd Street South with new underground utilities, curb and gutter, road resurfacing, a bicycle lane, sidewalks, and street lighting.

The Cooper Avenue project was delayed last year due to supply chain problems and was pushed back to this year.

