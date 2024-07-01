Highway 10/Highway 23 Intersections in St. Cloud to Close

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There are some upcoming intersection closures as part of the Highway 10/Highway 23 reconstruction project in St. Cloud.

Starting on Monday, July 8th, crews will close the intersection of 14th Avenue SE and Highway 23. The intersection will be closed through mid-August to reconstruct the intersection access from Highway 23.

The eastern side of the East St. Germain Street and Highway 10 intersection will also be closed through mid-August while crews rebuild that intersection.

Bridge beams were placed on the new 4th Street SE Bridge last week and bridge decking and grading work continues after the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Highways 10 and 23 remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction but access ramps at the interchange remain closed.

