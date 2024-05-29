St. Cloud Veterans Bridge to Close for Repairs
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Work on a St. Cloud river crossing will begin on Monday prompting the bridge to close to traffic.
St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel tells WJON News that they have $750,000 in state funding to fix issues on the Veterans Bridge. The good news is that the bridge is structurally safe.
Hodel says they fully understand the impact the work will have in relation to the Highway 23/Highway 10 project and the upcoming work on University Drive, but she says they have a deadline to spend the state money.
The city plans to have the work completed by the end of June and the bridge open by the 4th of July.
